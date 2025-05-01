A manufacturing firm would begin preparation of its master budget by constructing a:
A
Production budget
B
Sales budget
C
Cash budget
D
Direct materials budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, such as sales, production, and cash budgets, to guide a company’s operations and financial goals.
Recognize the sequence of budget preparation: The master budget begins with the sales budget because it forecasts the expected sales revenue, which serves as the foundation for other budgets like production, direct materials, and cash budgets.
Explain the sales budget: The sales budget estimates the quantity of goods or services the company expects to sell and the revenue generated from those sales. It is based on market analysis, historical data, and sales trends.
Connect the sales budget to other budgets: Once the sales budget is prepared, it informs the production budget, which determines the number of units to be produced to meet sales demand and inventory requirements. This, in turn, impacts the direct materials budget and other operational budgets.
Highlight the importance of the sales budget: Emphasize that the sales budget is the starting point because it drives the planning process for all other components of the master budget, ensuring alignment with the company’s sales goals and financial objectives.
