Which of the following is an expression of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Revenues - Expenses = Net Income
B
Assets + Liabilities = Owner's Equity
C
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
D
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It states that Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation ensures that a company's financial position is balanced.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first option, 'Revenues - Expenses = Net Income,' is related to the income statement and not the fundamental accounting equation. The second option, 'Assets + Liabilities = Owner's Equity,' is incorrect because it does not align with the fundamental accounting equation.
Step 3: Evaluate the third option, 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues.' This is also incorrect because revenues are not part of the fundamental accounting equation. Revenues are part of the income statement and affect Owner's Equity indirectly through net income.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct expression of the fundamental accounting equation is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity.' This equation reflects the balance between what a company owns (assets) and how those assets are financed (liabilities and owner's equity).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity,' as it accurately represents the fundamental accounting equation used in financial accounting.
