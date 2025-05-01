Which of the following correctly expresses the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
B
Equity = Assets + Liabilities
C
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
D
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It states that the resources owned by a company (Assets) are financed either by debts (Liabilities) or by the owners' claims (Equity).
Break down the equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This means that the total value of a company's assets is equal to the sum of its liabilities and equity.
Analyze why the other options are incorrect: 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is not correct because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. 'Equity = Assets + Liabilities' is incorrect because equity is derived from assets minus liabilities. 'Liabilities = Assets + Equity' is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and equity.
Relate the equation to the balance sheet: The balance sheet is structured based on the fundamental accounting equation, showing assets on one side and liabilities and equity on the other side, ensuring they balance.
Apply this equation in practice: When solving accounting problems, always ensure that the equation holds true. For example, if a company acquires a new asset, it must be financed either by increasing liabilities or equity.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian