Financial wellness includes a person's ability to:
A
manage personal finances effectively and make informed financial decisions
B
increase company profits regardless of ethical considerations
C
focus solely on short-term financial gains
D
avoid all forms of debt at any cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial wellness: Financial wellness refers to a person's ability to manage their personal finances effectively, make informed financial decisions, and maintain a healthy financial state over time.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each option and assess whether it aligns with the definition of financial wellness.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'increase company profits regardless of ethical considerations' and 'focus solely on short-term financial gains' do not align with the principles of financial wellness, as they ignore ethical and long-term considerations.
Consider the role of debt: While avoiding debt can be beneficial, financial wellness does not necessarily mean avoiding all forms of debt. Responsible debt management is often part of financial wellness.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'manage personal finances effectively and make informed financial decisions,' as it aligns with the core principles of financial wellness.
