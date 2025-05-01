Which of the following is a disadvantage of corporations as a form of business ownership?
A
Unlimited liability for owners
B
Limited ability to raise capital
C
Lack of continuity in existence
D
Double taxation of corporate earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners (shareholders). It offers limited liability to its owners, meaning they are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts.
Review the advantages of corporations: Corporations have the ability to raise capital by issuing shares, continuity of existence regardless of changes in ownership, and limited liability for owners.
Identify the disadvantages of corporations: One major disadvantage is double taxation. Corporations pay taxes on their earnings, and when these earnings are distributed as dividends to shareholders, the shareholders also pay taxes on the dividends.
Compare the options provided in the question: Unlimited liability for owners applies to sole proprietorships and partnerships, not corporations. Limited ability to raise capital is not true for corporations, as they can issue shares. Lack of continuity in existence applies to sole proprietorships, not corporations.
Conclude that the correct answer is double taxation of corporate earnings, as this is a unique disadvantage of corporations compared to other forms of business ownership.
