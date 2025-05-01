In the context of business organization, ethics focuses on how persons making business decisions apply:
A
moral principles and values to their actions and choices
B
market analysis techniques
C
legal requirements set by government authorities
D
profit-maximization strategies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ethics in business: Ethics in business refers to the application of moral principles and values to guide decision-making and behavior within an organization.
Identify the key focus of ethics: Ethics emphasizes the importance of making decisions that align with moral principles and values, rather than solely focusing on profit, legal compliance, or market analysis.
Differentiate ethics from other business considerations: Ethics is distinct from legal requirements (which are rules set by authorities), market analysis techniques (which focus on understanding market trends), and profit-maximization strategies (which aim to increase financial gains).
Recognize the role of ethics in decision-making: Ethical decision-making involves evaluating actions and choices based on their impact on stakeholders, society, and the environment, ensuring they are morally sound.
Apply the concept to the problem: The correct answer is 'moral principles and values to their actions and choices,' as this aligns with the definition and focus of ethics in business decision-making.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian