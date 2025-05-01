Which of the following is a positive aspect of using a credit card?
A
Immediate increase in personal debt
B
Higher interest payments on all purchases
C
Limited purchase protection
D
Ability to build a credit history
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit history: Credit history is a record of a person's borrowing and repayment activities. It is used by lenders to assess the creditworthiness of an individual.
Recognize the positive aspect of using a credit card: One of the benefits of using a credit card responsibly is the ability to build a credit history, which can help in obtaining loans or other financial products in the future.
Evaluate the options provided: Immediate increase in personal debt and higher interest payments are negative aspects of credit card usage, while limited purchase protection is a neutral or minor benefit compared to building credit history.
Identify the correct answer: The ability to build a credit history is the positive aspect of using a credit card, as it can improve financial opportunities over time.
Conclude the reasoning: Using a credit card responsibly, such as making timely payments and keeping balances low, contributes to a strong credit history, which is beneficial for long-term financial health.
