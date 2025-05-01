Which of the following best defines a credit score?
A
A record of all the transactions made by a business during the year.
B
A summary of a company's financial performance over a specific period.
C
A type of account used to record assets and liabilities.
D
A numerical representation of a person's creditworthiness based on their credit history.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a credit score. A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, which is determined based on their credit history, including factors such as payment history, amounts owed, length of credit history, types of credit used, and new credit inquiries.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a different financial concept, but only one aligns with the definition of a credit score.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, 'A record of all the transactions made by a business during the year' refers to a transaction log, not a credit score. Similarly, 'A summary of a company's financial performance over a specific period' refers to financial statements, and 'A type of account used to record assets and liabilities' refers to ledger accounts.
Step 4: Identify the correct option. The correct definition of a credit score is 'A numerical representation of a person's creditworthiness based on their credit history.' This matches the description provided in the problem.
Step 5: Reinforce understanding by noting that credit scores are used by lenders to assess the risk of lending money to individuals and are a critical component of personal financial management.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian