Which of the following software titles would best help a business manage all aspects of their company’s finances?
A
Microsoft Word
B
Adobe Photoshop
C
QuickBooks
D
AutoCAD
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying software that helps a business manage all aspects of their finances. This involves financial accounting tasks such as bookkeeping, payroll, invoicing, and financial reporting.
Step 2: Evaluate each software title provided in the options based on its primary function. For example, Microsoft Word is a word processing tool, Adobe Photoshop is a graphic design tool, and AutoCAD is a design software for engineering and architecture.
Step 3: Recognize that QuickBooks is specifically designed for financial management. It is widely used by businesses for tasks such as tracking income and expenses, managing payroll, generating financial reports, and handling tax preparation.
Step 4: Confirm that QuickBooks aligns with the requirements of the question, as it is tailored to manage all aspects of a company’s finances effectively.
Step 5: Conclude that QuickBooks is the correct answer based on its functionality and relevance to financial accounting tasks.
