When a company sells 10,000 shares of previously authorized stock, which type of accounting is primarily responsible for recording this transaction?
A
Cost accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is selling shares of stock, which is a financial activity involving equity. This transaction impacts the company's financial statements, specifically the equity section of the balance sheet.
Identify the type of accounting responsible: Financial accounting is primarily concerned with recording and reporting transactions that affect the financial position of a company. Selling shares is a transaction that must be recorded in the financial statements for external stakeholders, such as investors and regulators.
Differentiate between the accounting types: Cost accounting focuses on internal cost management, tax accounting deals with tax compliance and reporting, and managerial accounting supports internal decision-making. None of these are directly responsible for recording equity transactions like selling shares.
Determine the correct accounting type: Since the sale of shares impacts the company's equity and must be reported in the financial statements, financial accounting is the correct type of accounting responsible for this transaction.
Conclude the reasoning: Financial accounting ensures that the sale of shares is accurately recorded in the company's books and reflected in the financial statements, providing transparency to external stakeholders.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian