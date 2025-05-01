Activity-based costing (ABC) can be used by service providers who usually classify costs by:
A
departments
B
time periods
C
customer type
D
activities performed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Activity-Based Costing (ABC): ABC is a costing method that assigns costs to products or services based on the activities and resources consumed during production or service delivery.
Recognize the importance of activities in ABC: Activities are the fundamental building blocks in ABC, as costs are traced to activities and then allocated to products or services based on their usage of those activities.
Identify the classification of costs in ABC for service providers: Service providers typically classify costs based on the activities performed rather than departments, time periods, or customer types. This ensures a more accurate allocation of costs.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate why 'activities performed' is the correct classification in ABC, as it aligns with the methodology of tracing costs to specific activities rather than broader categories like departments or customer types.
Conclude with the correct answer: Activities performed are the basis for cost classification in ABC, as this approach provides a detailed and precise understanding of cost allocation in service-based organizations.
