Descriptive data about a customer in accounting typically includes categories such as:
A
Depreciation expense
B
Name, address, and contact information
C
Inventory turnover ratio
D
Total sales revenue for the year
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Descriptive data about a customer in accounting refers to information that helps identify and communicate with the customer, rather than financial metrics or operational data.
Recognize that categories such as 'Depreciation expense,' 'Inventory turnover ratio,' and 'Total sales revenue for the year' are financial or operational metrics, not descriptive data about a customer.
Identify descriptive data about a customer, which typically includes personal or business information such as name, address, and contact information. These details are used for record-keeping and communication purposes.
Clarify the distinction between descriptive data and financial metrics: Descriptive data is qualitative and pertains to identifying the customer, while financial metrics are quantitative and pertain to the performance or financial status of the business.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Name, address, and contact information,' as these are examples of descriptive data about a customer in accounting.
