If credit terms of n/15 are printed on an invoice, what does this indicate?
A
No payment is required for 15 days after the invoice date.
B
Payment is due in 15 monthly installments.
C
A 15% discount is available if paid immediately.
D
The net (full) amount of the invoice is due within 15 days.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit terms: Credit terms specify the payment conditions agreed upon between the buyer and seller. They indicate when payment is due and whether any discounts are available for early payment.
Analyze the notation 'n/15': The 'n' stands for 'net,' which means the full amount of the invoice. The '/15' indicates that the payment is due within 15 days from the invoice date.
Clarify the meaning of 'net amount': The net amount refers to the total amount owed without any discounts or deductions.
Interpret the absence of a discount: Since the credit terms only mention 'n/15' and do not include any discount terms (e.g., '2/10, n/30'), it means there is no discount for early payment.
Conclude the explanation: The credit terms 'n/15' indicate that the full amount of the invoice is due within 15 days of the invoice date, and no payment is required before this period unless the buyer chooses to pay earlier.
