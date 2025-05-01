Under the revenue recognition principle, what should a company do if the subject matter of a contract becomes illegal before revenue is recognized?
A
The company should recognize only the expenses related to the contract.
B
The company should not recognize any revenue from the contract.
C
The company should recognize revenue as if the contract were still valid.
D
The company should defer revenue recognition until the law changes.
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle: This principle states that revenue should only be recognized when it is earned and realizable, meaning the company has delivered goods or services and payment is reasonably assured.
Analyze the situation: If the subject matter of a contract becomes illegal before revenue is recognized, the company cannot fulfill its obligations under the contract, and the contract is no longer valid.
Determine the impact on revenue recognition: Since the contract is invalid due to the illegality of its subject matter, the company cannot recognize any revenue associated with the contract.
Consider the accounting treatment for expenses: The company may need to assess and record any expenses incurred related to the contract, but these expenses should not be tied to revenue recognition.
Conclude the appropriate action: The company should not recognize any revenue from the contract and should ensure compliance with legal and accounting standards to address the situation appropriately.
