Which of the following amounts is NOT included in the computation of the amount realized in an exchange?
A
Cash received from the exchange
B
The fair market value of property received
C
The original cost of the property given up
D
Liabilities assumed by the other party
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'amount realized' in an exchange. The amount realized is the total value received by a taxpayer when disposing of an asset. It includes cash received, the fair market value of property received, and liabilities assumed by the other party.
Step 2: Review the components that are included in the computation of the amount realized. These typically include: (1) cash received, (2) the fair market value of any property received, and (3) liabilities assumed by the other party.
Step 3: Identify the item that is NOT included in the computation of the amount realized. The original cost of the property given up is not part of the amount realized; instead, it is used to calculate the adjusted basis of the property for determining gain or loss.
Step 4: Clarify the distinction between 'amount realized' and 'adjusted basis.' The adjusted basis is the original cost of the property, adjusted for factors like depreciation or improvements, and is subtracted from the amount realized to compute the gain or loss.
Step 5: Conclude that the original cost of the property given up is excluded from the computation of the amount realized, as it is part of the adjusted basis calculation instead.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian