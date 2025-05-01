Under ASC Topic 606, which of the following is the first step in the revenue recognition process?
A
Determine the transaction price
B
Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract
C
Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation
D
Identify the contract with a customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ASC Topic 606 outlines a five-step model for revenue recognition, which is designed to ensure consistent application across industries.
Step 1 in the revenue recognition process is to 'Identify the contract with a customer.' This involves determining whether an agreement exists between the entity and the customer that creates enforceable rights and obligations.
To identify the contract, ensure the following criteria are met: (a) the contract has been approved by all parties, (b) the rights of each party are identifiable, (c) payment terms are clear, (d) the contract has commercial substance, and (e) it is probable that the entity will collect the consideration due.
Once the contract is identified, subsequent steps in the revenue recognition process include identifying performance obligations, determining the transaction price, allocating the transaction price, and recognizing revenue as obligations are satisfied.
Remember that identifying the contract is foundational because it sets the stage for analyzing the transaction and applying the remaining steps of ASC Topic 606 effectively.
