Why is a larger down payment beneficial to a home investor?
A
It leads to higher monthly mortgage payments.
B
It reduces the amount of interest paid over the life of the mortgage.
C
It increases the total purchase price of the home.
D
It eliminates the need for property insurance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a down payment: A down payment is the initial upfront payment made when purchasing an asset, such as a home. It is typically expressed as a percentage of the total purchase price.
Recognize the relationship between the down payment and the loan amount: A larger down payment reduces the amount of money that needs to be borrowed, which in turn decreases the principal of the loan.
Analyze the impact on interest payments: Since interest is calculated on the loan principal, a smaller loan principal (due to a larger down payment) results in lower interest payments over the life of the mortgage.
Consider the monthly mortgage payments: A larger down payment can lead to lower monthly payments because the loan amount is smaller, reducing the financial burden on the borrower.
Evaluate other financial benefits: A larger down payment may also eliminate the need for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which is often required for loans with smaller down payments, further reducing overall costs.
