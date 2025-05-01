Which of the following is the most effective step an individual can take to improve their credit score?
A
Pay all bills on time to avoid late payments.
B
Maximize credit card balances to increase available credit.
C
Close old credit accounts to reduce the number of open accounts.
D
Apply for multiple new credit cards at once.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit score: A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, based on their credit history. It is influenced by factors such as payment history, credit utilization, length of credit history, types of credit, and new credit inquiries.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option based on its impact on the factors that determine a credit score. For example, paying bills on time positively affects payment history, while maximizing credit card balances negatively impacts credit utilization.
Focus on payment history: Payment history is the most significant factor in determining a credit score. Paying all bills on time ensures that there are no late payments, which can significantly harm the score.
Avoid maximizing credit card balances: High credit utilization (using a large percentage of your available credit) can negatively impact your credit score. Instead, aim to keep credit utilization below 30%.
Consider the impact of closing old accounts and applying for new credit: Closing old accounts can shorten the length of your credit history, which may lower your score. Applying for multiple new credit cards at once can result in hard inquiries, which may also negatively affect your score.
