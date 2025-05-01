Which of the following best describes the difference between tax credits and tax deductions?
A
Tax credits directly reduce the amount of tax owed, while tax deductions reduce taxable income.
B
Tax deductions directly reduce the amount of tax owed, while tax credits reduce taxable income.
C
Tax credits are only available to corporations, while tax deductions are only available to individuals.
D
Tax credits and tax deductions both reduce taxable income by the same amount.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tax credits: Tax credits directly reduce the amount of tax owed by the taxpayer. For example, if a taxpayer owes $5,000 in taxes and has a $1,000 tax credit, the tax owed is reduced to $4,000.
Understand the concept of tax deductions: Tax deductions reduce taxable income, which indirectly lowers the amount of tax owed. For example, if a taxpayer has $50,000 in taxable income and a $5,000 deduction, the taxable income is reduced to $45,000, and the tax owed is calculated based on this lower amount.
Compare the impact of tax credits and tax deductions: Tax credits provide a direct reduction in the tax liability, while tax deductions lower the taxable income, which may result in a smaller reduction in tax owed depending on the taxpayer's tax rate.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Tax credits are not limited to corporations, and tax deductions are not limited to individuals. Additionally, tax credits and tax deductions do not reduce taxable income by the same amount, as their mechanisms of impact differ.
Select the correct answer: Based on the definitions and comparisons, the correct answer is 'Tax credits directly reduce the amount of tax owed, while tax deductions reduce taxable income.'
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian