Which of the following statements correctly describes the amount of the self-employment tax (SECA) and its comparison to FICA taxes for employees?
A
SECA tax rate is 7.65%, which is the same as the employee portion of FICA taxes.
B
SECA tax rate is 12.4%, which is higher than the total FICA tax rate.
C
SECA tax rate is 15.3%, which is equal to the combined employer and employee FICA rates.
D
SECA tax rate is 6.2%, which is the same as the employer portion of FICA taxes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of SECA (Self-Employment Contributions Act) tax: SECA tax is a tax paid by self-employed individuals to cover Social Security and Medicare contributions. Unlike employees who share these taxes with their employers, self-employed individuals pay the full amount themselves.
Compare SECA tax to FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) taxes: FICA taxes are split between the employer and employee, with each paying 7.65% (6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare). For self-employed individuals, SECA tax combines both portions, resulting in a total rate of 15.3%.
Break down the SECA tax rate: The SECA tax rate consists of 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare, which matches the combined employer and employee FICA rates.
Clarify the difference between SECA and FICA: While FICA taxes are shared between employers and employees, SECA taxes require self-employed individuals to pay the full amount, making the SECA tax rate higher than the individual FICA rate but equal to the combined FICA rate.
Review the correct statement: The correct description of SECA tax is that its rate is 15.3%, which is equal to the combined employer and employee FICA rates. This reflects the self-employed individual's responsibility to cover both portions of Social Security and Medicare taxes.
