Why might a broker look at world news and financial data when making investment decisions?
A
To prepare internal audit reports for management.
B
To calculate depreciation expense for company equipment.
C
To assess how global events may impact market prices and investment opportunities.
D
To determine the historical cost of fixed assets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a broker: A broker facilitates buying and selling of financial securities and aims to make informed investment decisions for their clients.
Recognize the importance of world news and financial data: Global events, such as political changes, economic reports, or natural disasters, can significantly impact market prices and investment opportunities.
Analyze how global events influence markets: For example, a change in interest rates by a central bank or geopolitical tensions can affect stock prices, currency values, and commodity markets.
Connect the broker's decision-making process to market analysis: Brokers use world news and financial data to predict trends, assess risks, and identify profitable opportunities for their clients.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Preparing internal audit reports, calculating depreciation expense, and determining historical costs are accounting tasks unrelated to a broker's role in assessing market impacts.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian