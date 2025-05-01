Which of the following best describes pre-tax deductions and contributions in payroll accounting?
A
Mandatory taxes withheld from an employee's paycheck, such as federal income tax and Social Security tax.
B
Employer-paid benefits that do not affect the employee's taxable income.
C
Amounts added to an employee's net pay after taxes are withheld, such as bonuses and commissions.
D
Amounts subtracted from an employee's gross pay before taxes are calculated, such as retirement plan contributions and health insurance premiums.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of pre-tax deductions and contributions. These are amounts subtracted from an employee's gross pay before taxes are calculated. Examples include retirement plan contributions (e.g., 401(k)) and health insurance premiums.
Step 2: Differentiate pre-tax deductions from other payroll components. For instance, mandatory taxes like federal income tax and Social Security tax are withheld after pre-tax deductions are applied, not before.
Step 3: Recognize that employer-paid benefits, such as employer contributions to health insurance, do not directly affect the employee's taxable income and are not considered pre-tax deductions.
Step 4: Understand that amounts added to an employee's net pay, such as bonuses and commissions, are not pre-tax deductions. These are additional earnings subject to taxation.
Step 5: Conclude that pre-tax deductions reduce the employee's taxable income, which can lower the amount of taxes owed. This aligns with the correct answer: 'Amounts subtracted from an employee's gross pay before taxes are calculated, such as retirement plan contributions and health insurance premiums.'
