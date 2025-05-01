Which of the following best completes the statement: 'The preparation of a bank ______ helps maintain control of cash accounts.'?
A
reconciliation
B
deposit slip
C
transfer
D
statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the question: It is asking which term best completes the statement related to maintaining control of cash accounts.
Recognize that the term 'bank reconciliation' refers to the process of comparing the bank's records with the company's cash account records to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Eliminate other options by understanding their definitions: 'Deposit slip' is a document used to deposit money into a bank account, 'transfer' refers to moving funds between accounts, and 'statement' is a summary of account activity provided by the bank.
Focus on the concept of maintaining control of cash accounts: This is achieved by reconciling the bank's records with the company's records, which is the purpose of a bank reconciliation.
Conclude that the correct term to complete the statement is 'reconciliation,' as it directly relates to the process of ensuring the accuracy and control of cash accounts.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian