Which of the following items are typically included in the preparation of a bank reconciliation statement?
A
Accrued interest and unearned revenue
B
Depreciation expense and prepaid insurance
C
Inventory shrinkage and cost of goods sold
D
Outstanding checks and deposits in transit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation statement: It is used to reconcile the differences between the bank's records and the company's cash account records, ensuring accuracy and identifying discrepancies.
Identify the key components typically included in a bank reconciliation statement: These are items that affect the bank balance or the company's cash account but have not yet been recorded by one party. Examples include outstanding checks and deposits in transit.
Define outstanding checks: These are checks issued by the company that have not yet been cleared or processed by the bank. They reduce the company's cash balance but are not yet reflected in the bank statement.
Define deposits in transit: These are deposits made by the company that have not yet been recorded by the bank. They increase the company's cash balance but are not yet reflected in the bank statement.
Exclude unrelated items: Items such as accrued interest, unearned revenue, depreciation expense, prepaid insurance, inventory shrinkage, and cost of goods sold are not relevant to the preparation of a bank reconciliation statement, as they do not directly impact the reconciliation of cash balances.
