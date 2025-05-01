Verifying your bank's online account statements for accuracy is called ____________.
A
bank capitalization
B
bank transfer
C
bank reconciliation
D
bank endorsement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'bank reconciliation': It is the process of comparing the bank's records (online account statements) with your own financial records to ensure accuracy and identify discrepancies.
Recognize that 'bank capitalization' refers to the financial structure of a bank and is unrelated to verifying account statements.
Understand that 'bank transfer' involves moving funds between accounts and does not pertain to verifying account statements.
Learn that 'bank endorsement' refers to signing a check to authorize its transfer or deposit, which is also unrelated to verifying account statements.
Conclude that the correct term for verifying your bank's online account statements for accuracy is 'bank reconciliation'.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian