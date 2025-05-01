Which of the following strategies will help make your savings grow?
A
Withdrawing money frequently for non-essential purchases
B
Spending more than you earn each month
C
Investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds
D
Keeping all your money in a non-interest-bearing checking account
1
Understand the concept of savings growth: Savings grow when the money you set aside earns returns or interest over time, rather than being depleted by frequent withdrawals or kept idle.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each strategy to determine whether it contributes to savings growth or hinders it.
Option 1: Withdrawing money frequently for non-essential purchases reduces the amount of savings available and does not contribute to growth.
Option 2: Spending more than you earn each month leads to debt accumulation and prevents savings growth.
Option 3: Investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds allows your savings to earn returns over time, which contributes to growth. Diversification also reduces risk. Option 4: Keeping all your money in a non-interest-bearing checking account does not allow your savings to grow, as it earns no returns or interest.
