Which of the following are resources for business research offered by most libraries?
A
On-site manufacturing equipment
B
Personal tax preparation services
C
Retail inventory for purchase
D
Academic journals and business databases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about resources for business research typically offered by libraries. Libraries are institutions that provide access to information and knowledge resources, not physical goods or services like manufacturing equipment or tax preparation.
Eliminate options that are clearly unrelated to business research: On-site manufacturing equipment, personal tax preparation services, and retail inventory for purchase are not resources typically found in libraries. These are physical goods or services unrelated to research.
Focus on resources that align with the purpose of libraries: Libraries are known for providing access to academic journals, business databases, books, and other informational resources that support research and learning.
Recognize the correct answer: Academic journals and business databases are essential tools for conducting business research. They provide credible, peer-reviewed information and data that are valuable for analysis and decision-making.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Academic journals and business databases,' as these are the resources most relevant to business research offered by libraries.
