Which of the following financial goals is most useful for developing a financial plan?
A goal that depends on winning the lottery.
A goal with no deadline such as 'Save money for retirement.'
A specific, measurable, and time-bound goal such as 'Save $10,000 for a down payment on a house within 3 years.'
A vague goal such as 'Become rich someday.'
Understand the concept of SMART goals in financial planning: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals are essential for effective financial planning.
Analyze why a goal depending on winning the lottery is not practical: It is based on chance and lacks control, making it unsuitable for a financial plan.
Evaluate the goal 'Save money for retirement': While it is relevant, it lacks specificity and a deadline, making it difficult to measure progress or achieve effectively.
Consider the goal 'Save $10,000 for a down payment on a house within 3 years': This goal is specific (amount and purpose), measurable (progress can be tracked), achievable (realistic target), relevant (aligned with financial priorities), and time-bound (clear deadline).
Understand why vague goals like 'Become rich someday' are ineffective: They lack clarity, measurability, and a timeline, making it impossible to create actionable steps or track progress.
