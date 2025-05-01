Which of the following is NOT a main factor in a business’s site selection decision?
A
Access to transportation networks
B
Local climate preferences of the CEO
C
Proximity to target market
D
Availability of skilled labor
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Site selection decisions for businesses are typically based on factors that impact operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and strategic goals.
Review each option provided in the question: Analyze how each factor contributes to the business's ability to operate effectively in a given location.
Access to transportation networks: This is a critical factor as it affects logistics, supply chain management, and the ability to distribute goods or services efficiently.
Proximity to target market: This is important for businesses to reduce transportation costs, improve customer accessibility, and enhance market reach.
Local climate preferences of the CEO: This is not a main factor in site selection decisions as it is a personal preference rather than a strategic business consideration. Availability of skilled labor, however, is crucial for ensuring the business has access to the workforce needed to operate effectively.
