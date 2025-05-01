Which of the following best describes the primary role of a business leader in an organization?
A
To perform all operational tasks personally without delegating to others.
B
To avoid setting goals and allow the company to operate without direction.
C
To achieve the company's goals by effectively utilizing and managing people and resources.
D
To focus solely on maximizing short-term profits regardless of employee well-being.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the primary role of a business leader in an organization. This involves leadership principles and management practices.
Step 2: Evaluate each option provided in the question. Consider whether the option aligns with effective leadership and management principles. For example, performing all operational tasks personally without delegating is inefficient and not sustainable for a leader.
Step 3: Analyze the importance of setting goals and providing direction. A business leader must set clear objectives to guide the organization toward success, so avoiding goal-setting is not a viable leadership approach.
Step 4: Consider the balance between achieving company goals and managing resources effectively. A good leader focuses on long-term success, which includes employee well-being, resource management, and sustainable growth, rather than solely maximizing short-term profits.
Step 5: Identify the option that best aligns with the role of a business leader. The correct answer is the one that emphasizes achieving the company's goals by effectively utilizing and managing people and resources, as this reflects the core responsibilities of leadership.
