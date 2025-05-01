What is the main drawback of a sole proprietorship?
Ownership can be easily transferred to others.
The owner has unlimited personal liability for business debts.
Profits are taxed twice, once at the business level and again at the personal level.
It is difficult to form and requires extensive legal documentation.
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where a single individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option describes a potential drawback or characteristic of a sole proprietorship. Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy.
Option 1: 'Ownership can be easily transferred to others.' This is incorrect because transferring ownership in a sole proprietorship is not straightforward; the business is tied to the owner.
Option 2: 'The owner has unlimited personal liability for business debts.' This is correct because in a sole proprietorship, the owner is personally responsible for all debts and liabilities of the business, which is a significant drawback.
Option 3: 'Profits are taxed twice, once at the business level and again at the personal level.' This is incorrect because sole proprietorship profits are only taxed once, as they are reported on the owner's personal income tax return. Option 4: 'It is difficult to form and requires extensive legal documentation.' This is incorrect because sole proprietorships are easy to form and require minimal legal documentation.
