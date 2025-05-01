In Chapter 4 of the City of Smithville accounting cycle, the city purchases equipment for $50,000, paying $10,000 in cash and signing a note payable for the balance. Which of the following is the correct journal entry to record this transaction?
Step 1: Understand the transaction. The city is purchasing equipment worth $50,000. Part of the payment is made in cash ($10,000), and the remaining balance ($40,000) is financed through a note payable.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The accounts affected are Equipment (an asset account), Cash (an asset account), and Notes Payable (a liability account).
Step 3: Determine the nature of each account's change. Equipment increases because the city acquires it, Cash decreases because part of the payment is made in cash, and Notes Payable increases because the city owes the remaining balance.
Step 4: Apply the rules of debits and credits. Assets increase with debits and decrease with credits, while liabilities increase with credits. Therefore, Equipment is debited for $50,000, Cash is credited for $10,000, and Notes Payable is credited for $40,000.
Step 5: Write the journal entry. The correct journal entry is: Debit Equipment $50,000; Credit Cash $10,000; Credit Notes Payable $40,000.
