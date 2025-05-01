In the context of net sales, what is the fee that a provider most frequently charges for a service called?
A
List Price
B
Usual Fee
C
Gross Revenue
D
Net Realizable Value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales represent the revenue generated by a company after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts from gross sales.
Identify the term 'Usual Fee': This refers to the fee that a provider most frequently charges for a service, which is often considered the standard or customary charge.
Clarify the term 'List Price': The list price is the price set by the seller before any discounts, allowances, or negotiations. It is not directly related to net sales.
Explain 'Gross Revenue': Gross revenue is the total income generated from sales before any deductions, such as returns, allowances, or discounts. It is different from net sales.
Define 'Net Realizable Value': Net realizable value is the estimated selling price of an asset in the ordinary course of business, minus any costs associated with completing and selling the asset. It is not directly related to the fee charged for a service.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian