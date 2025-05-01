The materiality constraint, as applied to bad debts, means that:
A
Bad debts are only recognized when cash is actually received.
B
An expense can be recognized immediately if the amount is not significant enough to affect users' decisions.
C
All bad debts must be estimated and recorded, regardless of their size.
D
Bad debts should never be written off under any circumstances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the materiality constraint: The materiality constraint in accounting states that information is material if its omission or misstatement could influence the economic decisions of users relying on the financial statements.
Apply the materiality constraint to bad debts: Bad debts are amounts owed by customers that are unlikely to be collected. The materiality constraint allows for immediate recognition of an expense if the amount is insignificant and does not affect users' decisions.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option in the problem to determine which aligns with the materiality constraint. For example, recognizing bad debts only when cash is received contradicts accrual accounting principles, and writing off bad debts under no circumstances ignores the materiality principle.
Focus on the correct interpretation: The correct application of the materiality constraint means that small amounts of bad debts can be recognized immediately as an expense if they are not significant enough to impact decision-making.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the materiality constraint, the correct answer is that an expense can be recognized immediately if the amount is not significant enough to affect users' decisions.
