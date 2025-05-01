Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable or realized, meaning the company has performed its obligations under the contract and there is reasonable assurance of payment.
Clarify the term 'earned': Revenue is considered earned when the company has delivered goods or services to the customer as agreed upon in the contract.
Clarify the term 'realizable or realized': Revenue is realizable when payment is expected to be received, and it is realized when payment has actually been received in cash or equivalent.
Review the incorrect options: Inventory purchase, cash receipt, and expense payment are not directly tied to revenue recognition. These are separate transactions that do not determine when revenue is recognized.
Apply the correct principle: Revenue should only be recognized when both conditions (earned and realizable/realized) are met, ensuring compliance with accounting standards such as GAAP or IFRS.
