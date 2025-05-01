It is earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received.
C
Cash is received, regardless of when goods or services are delivered.
D
An order is placed by the customer.
Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable, meaning the company has delivered goods or services and there is a reasonable expectation of payment.
Review the criteria for revenue recognition under the accrual basis of accounting: Revenue is recognized when the performance obligation is satisfied, not necessarily when cash is received.
Analyze the incorrect options: Expenses related to the revenue being paid is not a criterion for revenue recognition. Similarly, cash receipt or customer order placement does not determine revenue recognition under accrual accounting.
Focus on the correct principle: Revenue is recognized when it is earned (goods or services are delivered) and realizable (payment is reasonably assured).
Apply this understanding to real-world scenarios: For example, if a company delivers a product today but receives payment next month, the revenue is recognized today when the product is delivered, not when the cash is received.
