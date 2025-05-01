Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of the balance sheet?
A
It shows the company's revenues and expenses over a period of time.
B
It includes assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity.
C
It reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
D
It follows the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity.
Step 2: Recall the accounting equation. The balance sheet is structured based on the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation ensures that the balance sheet is balanced.
Step 3: Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements. Unlike the income statement, which shows revenues and expenses over a period of time, the balance sheet focuses on a single point in time and does not include revenues and expenses.
Step 4: Analyze the options provided in the question. Identify which characteristic does not align with the purpose and structure of the balance sheet. Specifically, the statement 'It shows the company's revenues and expenses over a period of time' describes the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the characteristic that does not apply to the balance sheet, which is the statement about revenues and expenses over a period of time.
