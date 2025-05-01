The balance in the Cash account appears in which two financial statements?
A
Statement of Cash Flows and Income Statement
B
Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows
C
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings and Balance Sheet
1
Understand the role of the Cash account in financial statements. The Cash account represents the liquid assets of a company and is a key component of its financial position.
Identify the financial statements where the Cash account is relevant. The Cash account is directly reported in the Balance Sheet under the 'Current Assets' section, as it reflects the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Recognize that the Cash account is also central to the Statement of Cash Flows. This statement tracks the inflows and outflows of cash during a specific period, categorizing them into operating, investing, and financing activities.
Eliminate the incorrect options. The Cash account does not appear in the Income Statement, as this statement focuses on revenues and expenses, nor does it appear in the Statement of Retained Earnings, which tracks changes in equity due to net income and dividends.
Conclude that the correct answer is the Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows, as these are the two financial statements where the Cash account is explicitly reported.
