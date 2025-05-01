According to Figure 1.2, where does cash generated by a corporation typically go?
A
It is only kept in the company's bank account for future use.
B
It is used to pay operating expenses, invest in assets, and distribute dividends to shareholders.
C
It is used exclusively to pay off all outstanding debts.
D
It is immediately paid out entirely as bonuses to employees.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash flow within a corporation: Cash generated by a corporation is typically allocated to various activities that support its operations, growth, and obligations.
Identify the primary uses of cash: Corporations use cash to pay operating expenses (e.g., salaries, rent, utilities), invest in assets (e.g., equipment, property, technology), and distribute dividends to shareholders as a return on their investment.
Eliminate incorrect options: Cash is not exclusively kept in the company's bank account for future use, nor is it used entirely to pay off debts or distributed entirely as bonuses to employees.
Relate the correct answer to financial accounting principles: The allocation of cash reflects the corporation's financial strategy and priorities, balancing operational needs, investment opportunities, and shareholder returns.
Review Figure 1.2 for visual confirmation: Use the figure to verify how cash flows are categorized and distributed within the corporation, ensuring alignment with the explanation provided.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian