An important provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is that it:
A
Requires management to certify the accuracy of financial statements
B
Eliminates the need for external audits of public companies
C
Removes penalties for fraudulent financial reporting
D
Allows companies to set their own accounting standards
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability in response to major financial scandals. It aims to protect investors by ensuring the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial statements.
Review the key provisions of SOX: One of the most important provisions is that management must certify the accuracy of financial statements. This means that executives, such as the CEO and CFO, are required to personally attest to the correctness of the financial reports.
Analyze the incorrect options: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act does not eliminate the need for external audits; in fact, it strengthens audit requirements. It also does not remove penalties for fraudulent financial reporting; instead, it imposes stricter penalties. Lastly, it does not allow companies to set their own accounting standards; it requires adherence to established standards like GAAP.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the provisions of SOX, the correct answer is the requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements. This ensures accountability and reduces the risk of fraudulent reporting.
Summarize the importance: The certification requirement under SOX enhances transparency and trust in financial reporting, which is critical for investors and stakeholders in public companies.
