Serious ethical violations by corporations such as Enron led to the passage of which of the following acts?
A
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
B
Dodd-Frank Act
C
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
D
Securities Act of 1933
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question refers to ethical violations by corporations, such as Enron, which led to significant regulatory changes in financial reporting and corporate governance.
Identify the key acts listed in the options: Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Dodd-Frank Act, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and Securities Act of 1933. Each of these acts addresses different aspects of financial regulation.
Focus on the Sarbanes-Oxley Act: This act was specifically passed in 2002 in response to major corporate scandals like Enron and WorldCom. It aimed to improve corporate governance, enhance financial disclosures, and combat corporate fraud.
Differentiate the other acts: The Dodd-Frank Act (2010) primarily addresses financial system stability and consumer protection after the 2008 financial crisis. The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (1999) deals with financial privacy and the deregulation of financial institutions. The Securities Act of 1933 focuses on securities registration and investor protection but predates the Enron scandal.
Conclude that the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is the correct answer, as it directly addresses the ethical violations and corporate governance issues highlighted by the Enron scandal.
