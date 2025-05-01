Which of the following penalties may be imposed on violators under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Mandatory community service only
B
Revocation of CPA license by the IRS
C
Temporary suspension from trading stocks
D
Criminal fines and imprisonment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to protect investors from fraudulent financial reporting by corporations. It imposes strict regulations on financial practices and corporate governance, including penalties for violations.
Identify the penalties under SOX: The Act specifies criminal penalties for violations, including fines and imprisonment. These penalties are designed to deter fraudulent activities and ensure compliance with financial reporting standards.
Clarify the incorrect options: Review the options provided in the question. 'Mandatory community service only,' 'Revocation of CPA license by the IRS,' and 'Temporary suspension from trading stocks' are not penalties imposed under SOX. These options are unrelated or incorrect in the context of SOX.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct penalties under SOX include criminal fines and imprisonment. These are explicitly stated in the Act and are applicable to individuals or entities found guilty of violating its provisions.
Summarize the reasoning: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act emphasizes accountability and transparency in financial reporting. Violators face severe consequences, including criminal fines and imprisonment, to uphold the integrity of financial systems.
