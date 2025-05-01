Intentional withholding of material facts that would affect the validity of an insurance policy is called:
A
Negligence
B
Concealment
C
Forgery
D
Misrepresentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'Intentional withholding of material facts' refers to deliberately not disclosing important information that could influence a decision or agreement.
Review the provided options: Negligence, Concealment, Forgery, and Misrepresentation. Each term has a specific meaning in legal and financial contexts.
Define 'Concealment': In financial and insurance contexts, concealment refers to the intentional failure to disclose material facts that are necessary for the validity of a contract or policy.
Compare 'Concealment' with the other options: Negligence refers to a lack of proper care, Forgery involves falsifying documents, and Misrepresentation involves providing false information. None of these align with the concept of intentionally withholding facts.
Conclude that the correct term for 'intentional withholding of material facts' in this context is 'Concealment', as it directly matches the definition provided in the question.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian