The main goal of a poison pill in corporate governance is to:
A
Reduce the company's tax liability
B
Increase the company's stock price in the short term
C
Improve employee morale through stock-based compensation
D
Discourage hostile takeovers by making the company less attractive to potential acquirers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a poison pill: A poison pill is a defensive strategy used by companies to prevent or discourage hostile takeovers. It involves making the company less attractive to potential acquirers by diluting the value of shares or increasing the cost of acquisition.
Identify the purpose of the poison pill: The primary goal is to protect the company from being taken over by an unwanted party, ensuring that the current management retains control and the company operates according to its existing strategic plans.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the purpose of a poison pill. For example, reducing tax liability or improving employee morale are not directly related to the defensive nature of a poison pill.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Discourage hostile takeovers by making the company less attractive to potential acquirers,' as this directly aligns with the purpose of implementing a poison pill strategy.
Conclude with the importance of poison pills in corporate governance: Poison pills are a critical tool for companies to safeguard their autonomy and prevent hostile entities from gaining control, ensuring stability and alignment with long-term goals.
