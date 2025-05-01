In the context of fraud and the fraud triangle, which of the following is eliminated by portfolio diversification?
A
Unsystematic risk
B
Opportunity for fraud
C
Pressure to commit fraud
D
Rationalization of fraudulent behavior
1
Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These are the conditions that must be present for fraud to occur.
Recognize that portfolio diversification is a financial strategy aimed at reducing risk by spreading investments across various assets or industries.
Differentiate between types of risk: systematic risk (market-wide risk that cannot be eliminated) and unsystematic risk (specific to a company or industry, which can be reduced through diversification).
Analyze how portfolio diversification impacts unsystematic risk by reducing exposure to individual company or industry-specific risks, thereby eliminating this type of risk.
Conclude that portfolio diversification does not directly address the elements of the fraud triangle (opportunity, pressure, rationalization), but it specifically eliminates unsystematic risk.
