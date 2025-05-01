Which of the following best explains why an employer-sponsored retirement plan is considered convenient for employees?
A
Only employers can contribute to the plan, not employees.
B
Employees must manually deposit funds each month.
C
Employees are required to file separate tax returns for the plan.
D
Contributions are automatically deducted from employees' paychecks.
1
Understand the concept of employer-sponsored retirement plans: These are retirement savings plans set up by employers to help employees save for their future. Contributions can be made by both the employer and the employee.
Recognize the convenience factor: Employer-sponsored retirement plans are considered convenient because they simplify the process of saving for retirement by automating contributions.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine which one aligns with the convenience of automatic contributions.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Only employers can contribute to the plan, not employees' is incorrect because employees can also contribute. 'Employees must manually deposit funds each month' is incorrect because contributions are automated. 'Employees are required to file separate tax returns for the plan' is irrelevant to convenience.
Identify the correct explanation: The correct answer is 'Contributions are automatically deducted from employees' paychecks,' as this feature eliminates the need for manual deposits and ensures consistent saving.
