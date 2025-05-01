Which of the following is a possible benefit of having a good credit history?
A
Increased audit risk by tax authorities
B
Decreased eligibility for credit cards
C
Higher tax liabilities
D
Lower interest rates on loans
1
Understand the concept of credit history: Credit history is a record of a person's borrowing and repayment behavior. It includes information about loans, credit cards, and payment history, which lenders use to assess creditworthiness.
Recognize the benefits of a good credit history: A good credit history indicates responsible financial behavior, which can lead to benefits such as lower interest rates on loans, higher credit limits, and easier approval for financial products.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine if it aligns with the benefits of a good credit history. For example, increased audit risk by tax authorities and higher tax liabilities are unrelated to credit history, while decreased eligibility for credit cards contradicts the benefits of good credit history.
Focus on the correct benefit: Lower interest rates on loans are a direct result of a good credit history because lenders view individuals with strong credit as less risky, offering them favorable loan terms.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Lower interest rates on loans,' as it aligns with the advantages of maintaining a good credit history.
