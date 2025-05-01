Which type of retirement account is typically funded by employer contributions?
A
Roth IRA
B
Health Savings Account (HSA)
C
401(k)
D
Traditional IRA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of retirement accounts mentioned in the problem: Roth IRA, Health Savings Account (HSA), 401(k), and Traditional IRA.
Learn the key characteristics of each account: Roth IRA and Traditional IRA are typically funded by individual contributions, not employer contributions. HSA is a health-related savings account and not primarily a retirement account.
Focus on the 401(k) account, which is a retirement account commonly funded by employer contributions. Employers may match a percentage of the employee's contributions or provide direct contributions.
Recognize that employer contributions to a 401(k) are often part of employee benefits packages and are subject to specific tax advantages and regulations.
Conclude that the correct type of retirement account typically funded by employer contributions is the 401(k).
