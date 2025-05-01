Understand the concept of current assets: Current assets are assets that are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and prepaid expenses.
Learn the order of liquidity: Current assets are presented on a classified balance sheet in the order of liquidity, which refers to how quickly they can be converted into cash. The most liquid asset is listed first.
Identify the liquidity of each asset: Cash is the most liquid asset, followed by accounts receivable (amounts owed by customers), inventory (goods available for sale), and prepaid expenses (payments made in advance for goods or services).
Apply the order of liquidity to arrange the assets: Based on the liquidity principle, the correct order is Cash, Accounts Receivable, Inventory, Prepaid Expenses.
Review the options provided in the problem and select the one that matches the correct order of liquidity: Compare the options to ensure the correct sequence is chosen.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian