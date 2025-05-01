Arundel Company disclosed the following information for its recent calendar year: Revenues of \$500,000, Expenses of \$350,000, and Dividends of \$30,000. What is the amount of net income reported on the income statement?
A
$170,000
B
$500,000
C
$150,000
D
$120,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating net income. Net income is determined using the formula: Net Income = Revenues - Expenses.
Step 2: Identify the relevant figures from the problem. Revenues are given as $500,000, and Expenses are given as $350,000.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes: . Substituting the values: .
Step 4: Note that dividends are not included in the calculation of net income. Dividends are distributions to shareholders and are reported separately in the statement of retained earnings, not the income statement.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction to find the net income. The result of the subtraction will give the net income reported on the income statement.
